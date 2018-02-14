Former custodian charged with filming in school staff bathroom

A former custodian at Clear Creek Elementary School was arrested Monday on four counts of invasion of privacy.

According to Clear Lake Police Chief Pete Roth, 46-year-old David Bemis, of Mason City, was taken to Cerro Gordo County Jail at about 5 p.m. Feb. 12.

While employed as a custodian with the Clear Lake School District, Bemis allegedly placed a video recording device in a staff bathroom at Clear Creek Elementary School, 901 S. 14th St. The recording occurred in May 2013.

According to a news release issued by the Clear Lake Police Department, in January 2018, the Clear Lake Community School District became aware of possible invasions of privacy that occurred in one of their schools. District officials contacted the CLPD to investigate.

Investigators were able to recover video evidence that showed brief footage of a staff restroom in one school. The footage was recorded over four years ago and showed only four school employees. Those employees have been contacted. There is no evidence of any student being recorded or involved.

Clear Lake Schools Superintendent Doug Gee said Bemis was employed by the district for 19 years.