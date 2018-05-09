Former CLHS student-athlete files lawsuit against school district

A former student at Clear Lake High School has filed a civil lawsuit against the school district for injuries connected to his participation in weight training for the school’s football team and other extra curricular activities.

Parker Kyle Crispin, a 2017 CLHS graduate, claims to have suffered severe, continuous and permanent bodily injury because of required weight training sessions.

In the lawsuit, the 19-year-old states he participated in football and other extra curricular school sponsored athletic programs. He claims that as a requisite condition to participate in those activities, he took part in sport-specific practices and weight training sessions “organized, designed, supervised and directed by coaches employed by the Clear Lake Community School District.”

The lawsuit claims the school district “was negligent, and acted in reckless and wanton disregard for the safety and health of the plaintiff.” It claims improper and incompetent instruction and supervision of student athletes in practice and execution of the weight training program developed and regulated by the athletic department of the school district and by coaches and administrators employed by the district.

Allegedly, due to injuries, Crispin will continue to incur medical and rehabilitation expenses, past and future loss of physical function, and past and future pain, suffering and loss of life enjoyment. He has demanded a jury trial and is seeking an unspecified amount of money as compensation for his injuries.

On Monday, Clear Lake School Superintendent Doug Gee said the school district has not yet received notification of the lawsuit. He confirmed the district employs a weight room coordina-

