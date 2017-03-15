Former CLHS principal placed on administrative leave

A former Clear Lake High School principal has been placed on administrative leave by the Sioux City School District.

District officials revealed Friday that Dr. John Chalstrom, chief financial officer for the district, has been placed on paid administrative leave for reasons the district won’t disclose.

District spokeswoman Alison Benson confirmed Chalstrom was placed on paid administrative leave Feb. 13. She called the action a personnel matter.

Chalstrom joined the district fewer than two years ago. Prior to his appointment as CFO in July 2015, he served as superintendent of the Cherokee School District for 10 years. He was principal at Clear Lake High School from 1998-2006.

At Sioux City, Chalstrom led the district’s Finance Department, which includes nine other employees. In the district’s organizational configuration, the chief financial officer presents a budget and financial reports for approval to school board members. His current salary is $140,255.

Chalstrom’s leave comes as Sioux City Superintendent Paul Gausman is considering leaving the district after nine years. He is one of three finalists for the superintendent of Omaha public schools position.