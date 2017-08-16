First commercial building tour scheduled

The first vacant building tour, entitled “Clear Lake Open for Business,” is scheduled for Saturday morning, Aug. 19, from 9 – 11 a.m. in Clear Lake. It is sponsored by the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and will feature up to a dozen available commercial buildings. The Chamber is collaborating with local realtors who have the listings. The tour is a special event of the Clear Lake Board Entrepreneur Committee.

A special map will be made available locating the buildings on the tour to view. The realtors will have specialized information on their listing, indicating what types of businesses have been housed in their available buildings. The map and a blog about the tour will be available next week on the Chamber’s website, www.clearlakeiowa.com, as well at the Clear Lake Area Chamber office, 205 Main Avenue, in Clear Lake.

“The purpose of the tour is to familiarize investors, business leaders and the public as to what is available in Clear Lake, as well as the hope that one or more buildings will eventually be sold as a result of the tour,” said Chamber President and CEO Tim Coffey. “It is a formal way to showcase these available buildings.”

Coffey stated that there are over 1,114 businesses of all sorts to include home-based businesses located in Clear Lake, for a population of 7,700.

“When you look at that statistic, you could say