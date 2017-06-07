Fireworks banned in Clear Lake

Fire department, Chamber lead push in name of public safety

by Alli Weaver

The state of Iowa recently passed legislation allowing the use and sale of fireworks. However, the use of Class 1 fireworks within the city limits of Clear Lake is banned.

During the City Council meeting on May 30, the Council unanimously passed an ordinance (Council Representative Mark Ebeling was absent) to ban the use of fireworks in Clear Lake, with concern for public safety.

“If you sought to join City Council with the intent to make a positive impact on the community and people’s lives, then this is your chance to have that impact,” said Tim Coffey, executive director of the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

State legislation (SF 489) allows the sale and use of consumer fireworks from June 1 through July 8, in honor of Independence Day, and from Dec. 10 to Jan. 3 to bring in the New Year.

With a start date of June 1, the Council felt the need to take action on a plan to address fireworks use quickly. They passed a proposed ordinance and waived the second and third readings to put it in effect right away.

Prior to their decision to ban Class 1 fireworks entirely, the Council was presented with a proposed ordinance which would have allowed the use of fireworks on July 3, 4 and 5 during specified hours. The initial ordinance, which City Administrator Scott Flory proposed as a “hybrid option,” was developed to strike a balance and allow people an opportunity to use fireworks, Flory stated.

However, after testimonies from Assistant Fire Chief Mike Keefe, Coffey, and several other community members, the Council decided to reconsider the allowance entirely.

“From the fire department’s side, we’re recommending that you don’t allow it to happen,” Keefe said. “We’re asking you to simply put a ban on it.”

Keefe, who was employed by the State Fire Marshal’s Office for more than 30 years, told the Council he has seen property damaged and destroyed, as well as many people injured and even killed. On behalf of the fire department, he emphasized fire

