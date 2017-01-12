Firefighters dispatched to care center

The Clear Lake Fire Department was dispatched to Oakwood Care Center at 400 Highway 18 West, on the report of a fire in the basement Wednesday, Jan. 4.

At 7:52 a.m. the Clear Lake Fire Department responded with one ladder company, a command vehicle and one ambulance. Upon arrival, the fire had already been extinguished by the maintenance employee, and residents had been moved to safe locations within the building by staff.

The CLFD was on the scene for approximately one and one half hours ventilating the building.

The fire was determined to be caused by failure of stored batteries.

There were no injuries and the CLFD was assisted on scene by the Clear Lake Police Department.