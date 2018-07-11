Firefighters able to contain sizeable blaze to garage

A fire which caused substantial damage to a garage and destroyed a vehicle, lawnmower and other contents Friday, July 6, remains under investigation.

The Ventura Fire Department was dispatched to 45 Lido Road at approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday. The Clear Lake Fire Department was also sent to the scene on automatic mutual aide.

According to Ventura Fire Chief John Quintus, the garage was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. However, a breezeway which attached the garage to the home provided enough of a barrier to allow firefighters to keep the residence from being damaged.

Quintus estimated the loss of contents in the garage at approximately $50,000. There was smoke damage to the home, which is owned by Lou Ann Morris. A neighboring home also sustained some melting to its siding due to the heat of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.