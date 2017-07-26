Fire quickly destroys Clear Lake twin home

(Above) Clear Lake and Ventura firefighters spent more than five hours on the scene of a fire which completely destroyed a twin home located in northwest Clear Lake on Sunday. Residents Frank and Marlys Mishak and Monica Fredericks escaped safely.-Photo by Mike Quinn.

Residents of a multilevel twin home escaped uninjured, but their homes are a total loss following a fire Sunday, July 23. The Clear Lake Fire Department was dispatched to 105 and 107 Lakeview Meadows Court, located on the northwest edge of Clear Lake, for a reported fire at approximately 11:45 a.m. Sunday. The owners of the twin homes, Frank Mishak at 105 Lakeview Meadows Court, and Monica Fredericks, at 107 Lakeview Meadows Court, had safely evacuated prior to the fire department’s arrival. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames on both levels of the Mishak home. It extended into Fredericks’ property shortly after the fire department’s arrival. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by fire department staff. Estimated damage to the properties is $750,000 total. While on the scene one Clear Lake firefighter, Mark Anderson, 31, was transported to Mercy Medical Center North Iowa by a fire department ambulance for evaluation of chest discomfort. He was later released to return home. The Clear Lake Fire Department responded to the call with one ladder company, two engine companies, a command vehicle and two ambulances. Firefighters were on scene for approximately five hours extinguishing the blaze and performing overhaul operations. Mutual aid for firefighting operation was received from the Ventura Fire Department, which supplied 10 firefighters and two engine companies. Assistance was also received from the Clear Lake Police Department, Clear Lake Water Department and Alliant Energy.