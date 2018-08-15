Fire in the sky

The Pyrotechnics Guild International held its annual convention at the North Iowa Events Center last week, providing the public with the chance to see some amazing fireworks competition shows. Approximately 1,200 pyrotechnic enthusiasts attended the convention, which included learning opportunities throughout the week. PGI located its event at the North Iowa fairgrounds for the third time and gave plenty of indications it won’t be there last. However, next year’s PGI convention is slated for Gillette, Wyoming.

-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.