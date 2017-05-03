Expansion of Public Works building discussed

Space would provide for Water shed coordinator ,parks personnel

The Clear Lake City Council began laying the groundwork Monday night for the expansion of its Public Works building and relocation of its Parks and Recreation Department.

Expansion of the Public Works building, located at 1419 2nd Ave. S., is one of the major capital improvement projects the Council has allocated funding for in fiscal year 2018. The Council included $25,000 in its fiscal year 2017 budget for professional services related to the project and has earmarked $550,000 in its 2018 budget for construction of a 10,000 square foot addition to the east end of the facility.

The existing Public Works building is 24,000 square feet and was constructed by Holland Contracting, of Forest City, in 2003 at a cost of about $500,000.

In addition to the 100 x100-foot expansion to the shop area, modifications will be made to the existing office area in order to accommodate three new offices.

The space will include room for the city’s Watershed Coordinator, as well as the Parks and Recreation Department, which is currently located in a converted home at the corner of South 8th Street and 1st Avenue South. City Administrator Scott Flory said the City could then sell that property. The City could also dispose of its interest in a metal shed it has on 15th Street which houses equipment which will be moved to the expanded Public Works building.

The preliminary cost estimate for the Public Works expansion project is $575,000.

Monday night the Council approved Veenstra & Kimm as the project consultant. The Mason City firm also served in the same capacity for the building in 2003. The total cost of engineering and design services is $43,900.

The tentative schedule for the project calls for a bid letting date in mid-August. The Council would consider bids at its Aug. 21 meeting. Construction activities would begin by October 2017, with project completion in June 2018.

CLYC lease

In other business Monday, the Council approved a lease agreement with the Clear Lake Yacht Club (CLYC) for property located at 103 Main Ave.

At a previous meeting the Council heard a request from the CLYC and Sailing School to renew a ground lease with the City which is set to expire on Dec. 31,

To read more of this article, please login or sign up for our E-Edition