Exceptional All-Staters

(Above) Pictured are Clear Lake High School All-State instrumentalists (L-R) Abbi Parcher, Irene Swanson, Tim Swanson and Theo Swanson. Also pictured is CLHS Band Director Brandon Borseth. -Submitted photo.

Swansons chosen for elite All-State Orchestra

Irene Swanson, Theo Swanson and Tim Swanson have accomplished a feat unheard of in Iowa High School Music. The three siblings (a senior and twin sophomore brothers) all earned the opportunity to perform in the All-State Orchestra.

The Swansons, along with senior Abbi Parcher, represented Clear Lake High School as 2017 All-State instrumentalists. Chosen by audition, All-State is the highest individual honor available to high school musicians. To be accepted into the orchestra is a special honor, as the student must distinguish themselves not only as a top player worthy of All-State, but the best player in their instrument group.

“It is an honor all by itself to make All-State, but to have three siblings all make it in the same year and to be accepted into the orchestra is unheard of,” said CLHS Band Director Brandon Borseth.

Each of the performers named Borseth as a major influence for their love of music.

“He’s an incredible director and influence on myself and the program as a whole. He makes you want to work hard,” said Tim Swanson.

“He’s encouraging to everybody and helps us all aspire to be the best we can,” added Irene.

The Swansons also credit their mother, Lynn Ullrich, with providing their start in music. She is a pianist and organist who taught them the basics. Each chose an instrument in fifth grade and has improved their mastery with each passing year. Music in their school days began with Tammy Aberson and continued with Borseth in high school. All three of the Swansons also perform with the Clear Lake Municipal Band each summer.

Irene missed the All-State cut as a freshman, but was named an alternate her sophomore and junior years. She was excited to be a full-fledged