Employees injured when air bag explodes

Two employees of Tony’s Tire were transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa Thursday after an airbag exploded.

The Clear Lake Fire Department was dispatched to Tony’s Tire at 2406 15th Ave. N., at approximately 11:50 a.m. June 29 on a report of a trailer falling on male subject. Once on scene, it was determined that an airbag blew, injuring Chris Nessa and an unnamed employee. One subject was injured by the explosion of the airbag; the other was injured when the trailer fell on his hand. The Clear Lake Fire Department transported one subject to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa. The other subject was transported by Mason City Fire. Both injuries were described as non-life threatening.

The CLFD was assisted on scene by the Clear Lake Police Department and Mason City Fire Department.

The CLFD responded with one ambulance with two medics and one rescue truck with six firefighters.