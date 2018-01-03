Electrical problem suspected cause of house fire

An electrical failure is suspected to be the cause of a fire which caused more than $25,000 damage to a Clear Lake home Saturday, Dec. 30.

The Clear Lake Fire Department was dispatched to 908 7th Ave. N. for a reported structure fire at approximately 4:10 a.m.

Clear Lake police were first on scene and confirmed there was heavy smoke showing from the roofline of the home occupied by Doug Wilson and Heather Alvarez.

Once on scene, firefighters made entry through the back door and encountered light smoke. Fire was located in the entry way wall and attic of the house.

“We were able to make quick knock down of the fire and then started overhaul, making sure all hot spots were extinguished,” said Josh Pokorney, CLFD public information officer.

The department was on scene for about one and one-half hours.

Pokorney reported there were no smoke detectors in the house.

No one was injured.

The Clear Lake Fire Department responded with 14 firefighters and two medics aboard one Ladder Company, one Rescue Company, an Engine Company, Command Vehicle and ambulance.

The Ventura Fire Department was called for automatic mutual aide and responded with 10 firefighters and two Engine Companies.

Alliant Energy also assisted on the scene.