DSC celebrates 60 years of business growth

Dean Snyder Construction (DSC), of Clear Lake, will celebrate 60 years of hard work, customer service and quality results, with an open house Sunday, Aug. 19. The public is encouraged to stop at the business between 3 and 6 p.m. today (Wednesday, Aug. 15) and visit with the Snyder family and tour the building and newest addition, Atura Architecture.

“We continue to grow and look forward to future generations to come,” said DSC President Dale Snyder. “We were always taught to work hard, take care of customers and do quality work. That’s still what we teach our people.”

The lesson in hard work and commitment to exceeding client’s expectations was learned from Dean Snyder himself, father of Dale, David and Don, who all remain active in the business.

As a high school student, Dean Snyder always liked shop class and enjoyed the challenge of building something out of nothing and getting a finished product. Little did he know that this hobby would lead he and his wife, Joanne, to start Dean Snyder Construction in 1958 in Clear Lake.

Company history says Dean got his start in the construction business by working for several different contractors in his early 20’s and cultivated his skill for building houses while working for his father-in-law in Oregon. After three years on the West Coast, Dean and Joanne returned to Clear Lake, and Dean Snyder Construction was formed, using the slogan, “The Dean of Builders.” Joanne took care of all the bookwork from their home, while Dean worked out of his pick-up truck. Before long, their three sons were introduced to the family business.

In the early days, residential construction was the Snyder’s primary focus.

The 1970’s brought about many exciting changes for DSC. As the company continued to grow, a new office space was found in town, allowing room for the company’s cabinet shop as well. It was also during the early 1970’s that the Snyder’s three sons, Don, Dale, and David, became more involved in company projects, helping move the company into new markets.

The company’s first commercial proj