Driver escapes injury after truck collides with train

A Clear Lake man escaped serious injury Thursday when his vehicle struck a train and was dragged approximately 15-yards before coming to rest alongside a power pole.

The Clear Lake Fire Department was dispatched to Buddy Holly Place and US Highway 18 West for a vehicle vs. train collision at approximately 6:46 a.m. Thursday. A dark grey Chevy Avalanche driven by 26-year-old Robert Schick was traveling northbound on Buddy Holly Place when it collided with an east bound Canadian Pacific Train hauling ethanol.

According to CLFD Public Information Officer Josh Pokorney, the vehicle collided with the locomotive and was drug approximately 10-15 yards down the track before coming to rest with a power pole.

Schick of Clear Lake was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation by the Clear Lake Police Department and the Canadian Pacific Railroad.

The Clear Lake Fire Department responded with a rescue truck and ambulance carrying five firefighters and two medics. Schick refused medical treatment at the scene.

The CLFD was assisted on Scene by the CLPD and Canadian Pacific Railroad.