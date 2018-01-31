DNA evidence leads to sexual assault charges

A Clear Lake man has been arrested and charged on a warrant for Sex Abuse (Third Degree) and Invasion of Privacy as the result of an incident reported in May 2017.

According to the Clear Lake Police Department, on May 6, officers responded to a 911 call regarding an unresponsive, partially clothed, female inside a vehicle with the back door open. The car was reported to be in the 2000 block of 1st Avenue South. Upon officers’ arrival, a female was located in the backseat of a vehicle parked on the street. The victim became responsive and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Mason City for a medical evaluation for a possible sexual assault.

A witness identified 24-year-old Issaac Watkins, from Clear Lake, as being the last person with the victim.

Watkins later told investigating officers he was with the victim inside her car the day the alleged assault occurred, but did not touch her.

Physical evidence was collected at the scene and sent to the DCI Lab in Ankeny, Iowa. Watkins’ DNA was discovered on an article of the victim’s clothing. Pictures of the victim and Watkins were found in his cell phone during the execution of a search warrant.

The victim did not consent to a sex act or being photographed. The victim and Watkins are acquaintances, according to police.

On Wednesday, Jan. 24, at approximately