Days of cold weather allow park to transform into ice rink

(Above) Staff from the Clear Lake Parks and Recreation Department flooded Marian Park last week to create an ice rink. Weather conditions were prime for making ice, as evidenced by the sun dogs in the sky.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

If you’re looking for something the recent bitter cold weather was good for, consider this— it allowed staff from the Clear Lake Parks and Recreation Department to get its ice rink ready.

The outdoor skating rink is located at Marian Park on 2nd Avenue North and North 12th Street.

“When the weather is cooperating and it stays cold, we begin to put layers of water on the rink to build up the base of the rink. It is a time consuming process and can only be done during ideal temperatures,” said Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Steven Story. “Once the rink is set, skating is permitted at anytime, unless we are applying water to the rink.”

Although temperatures have warmed in recent days, the rink has remained open and with cold in the forecast, it’s future looks promising.

Skating is free to the public. The warming house is open nightly from 6-8:30 p.m., as well as Saturdays and Sundays 1-6 p.m. Monday night is reserved for high school skaters only.