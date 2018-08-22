Dancing in the Gardens

Colorful flowers were complimented by colorful latin music and dancing Sunday at Central Gardens of North Iowa.  A celebration of Latino culture, called a Garden Fiesta, was held in conjunction with the weekly Picnics and Performances schedule.  Festivities included kids crafts and activities, a pinata for the little ones, salsa tasting, and a performance by the young Mexican folk dancers, Grupo Folclorico de Hampton. The Latin ensemble Tropicante played lively Mexican and Colombian cumbias, Dominican merengues, Caribbean salsa tunes, and more.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

