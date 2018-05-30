Damage estimated to top $200,000 at Monday barn fire

The Clear Lake Fire Department was dispatched to 19738 Heather Ave. for a reported structure fire, on Monday, May 28, at approximately 10:29 p.m. The building was owned by Richard and Cherie Oehlert.

The Clear Lake Fire Department responded with three engine companies and 16 Firefighters. Ventura Fire Department and Hanlontown Fire Department were dispatched for mutual aide for the need of extra man power and water, they responded with four engine companies, one tanker and 10 Firefighters. Cerro Gordo Count Sheriffs Department were the first on scene and confirmed it was a working structure fire of a large pole barn fully involved.

Once on scene, CLFD made the initial attack on the fire to knock it down and protect the property owner’s house that was approximately 50 yards to the south. The next couple of hours were spent extinguishing the fire and performing overhaul and making sure all of the hot spots were out.

The barn and all of its contents which included a tractor, car, snowmobile and other items were a total loss. No one was injured. The fire remains under investigation by the Clear Lake Fire Department. Estimated damage is over $200,000.

Clear Lake Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Ventura Fire Department, Hanlontown Fire Department and Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department.