Crowds descend on Clear Lake for holiday fun

Clear Lake kicked off its six-day Fourth of July celebration Thursday, June 29, and all indications are that it will be another highly successful event.

“The crowds have been great; weather is cooperating; people are enjoying the music in the park; and Sunday’s wristband day was fabulous,” reported Alice Hanley, chair of the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s Fourth of July Committee. “Blankets started appearing on the parade route on Main a week ahead— I guess showing how anxious everyone is for the festivities.”

Clear Lake Police Chief Pete Roth said the city celebration was running successfully with only minor issues through Sunday.

“Nothing of note from the list of 268 calls (June 28-July 3) stands out. We have received several parking complaints - like we do every year,” said Chief Roth. “We work diligently with the Chamber and the other city departments to ensure a safe and enjoyable time for the community.”

The city’s ban on fireworks, which passed in June, is being tested.

As of Monday, July 3, Roth said officers had responded to 28