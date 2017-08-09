Crabb announces run for fourth term as CL mayor

First to put name on ballot for November election

Clear Lake Mayor Nelson P. Crabb has announced he will be seeking re-election this November. Crabb, who has served as the community’s mayor for 12 years, said an opportunity to see some existing projects come to fruition and help lead some new ones played a factor in his decision to run for a fourth term.

“First and foremost, it has been a privilege to serve as Clear Lake’s mayor and I am deeply humbled by the past support I have received. I am very pleased with so much that has been accomplished by this community,” said Crabb.

“My primary reason for running again isn’t so much about specific projects or priorities, but more so about why I got into elected office in the first place— because I care about the people of our community and I want to continue to try and help them be successful in working with our city government. Fortunately, I have been in a position that I have been able to dedicate sufficient time to the job. I feel I can continue that into the future.

“Sometimes in the highly politicized times that we live in, people ask ‘why do you want to continue to be Mayor?’ That decision actually has only gotten easier over time, as I have experienced the fellowship between the residents and visitors of our community.”