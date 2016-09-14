County appeals DNR hog decision

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors has voted unanimously to appeal a state agency’s decision to approve the construction of a hog confinement near Ventura.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources rejected the county’s Aug. 16 recommendation to deny a construction permit for River Edge Farms LLC to construct a facility that would house 4,992 head of finish hogs at a site north of Ventura on 300th Street about one-half mile east of Balsam Avenue. Supervisors stated they were denying the permit since it would be near homes and wildlife areas.

The DNR gave preliminary approval last week to the project since the application met all the requirements of the state matrix. However, with the county’s appeal, the issue now goes to the Iowa Environmental Protection Commission for review.

The Supervisors were scheduled to meet again Tuesday, Sept. 13, and a motion to direct staff to participate in oral arguments before the state’s Environmental Protection Commission was on the agenda.

The Cerro Gordo County Supervisors put a one-year moratorium on confinement facilities in 2002.