Council tables One Vision project

A redevelopment plan at the main campus of One Vision was dealt a setback Monday night, as the City Council voted unanimously to table approval of a final plat for the Glen Oaks Residential Subdivision.

Building official Mike Ritter told the Council the City’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the Glen Oaks final plat, however representative of Drainage District 40 convinced city leaders to put the plan on hold.

David Johnson, an attorney from Clarion, Iowa represented the Drainage District at Monday’s meeting. Johnson told the Council that although One Vision has had its engineering plan for Glen Oaks in place for more than a year, Drainage District 40 trustees only became aware of the plan for storm water drainage on the eastern 40 acres of the property less than two weeks ago.

According to the Iowa Drainage District Association, drainage district trustees are in charge of assuring proper drainage of surface waters to prevent overflow and protect public health, con-