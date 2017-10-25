Council passes smoke-free parks ordinance

The Clear Lake City Council has passed a no-smoking ordinance for its City parks and additional public outdoor spaces. However, the ordinance underwent some last minute revisions prior to a 3-2 passage. Smoke-less tobacco was removed from the proposed ordinance.

In its previous two readings the proposed ordinance passed by a 4-1 vote, with Council representative Gary Hugi voting against the measure because he did not see the need to include smokeless tobacco products in the ordinance. Hugi said he recognizes the benefit of smoke-free spaces, but felt the ordinance goes too far in banning tobacco products which do not present second hand health hazards.

Tony Nelson and Jim Boehnke voted in support of the amended ordinance.

Councilmen Mike Callanan and Mark Ebeling voted against the measure.