Council awards contracts for improvement projects

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake City Council continued to focus on infrastructure projects at its Monday, Feb. 18, regular meeting.

The Council finalized details for McKiness Excavating, of Mason City, to begin a sanitary sewer and storm sewer trunk line project in April. The $908,506 project is one of the major capital projects the City has budgeted for in fiscal year 2019.

The improvements will include replacement of the existing 12 and 10-inch sanitary sewer mains that extend from 4th Avenue South and South 15th Street, north and west through the public works property to South 13th Street with new 18-inch pipe. New 18-inch sanitary sewer pipe will be run to Main Avenue, along South 13th Street. There will also be extension of a 36-inch storm sewer along South 13th to Main Avenue and then extension of a 30-inch storm sewer pipe both east and west along Main one block each way, with intakes. The east-west alley south of Main Avenue, between South 12th and South 13th Streets will also receive storm sewer improvements.

The project has a completion date of Sept. 20.

In other business, the City also awarded a contract for the Public Works access drive and parking lot expansion project.

Heartland Asphalt, of Mason City, was the lowest bidder for the work at