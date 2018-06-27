Community businessman, volunteer Dave Theiss is parade grand marshal

With the theme “Saluting Our Milestones,” Dave Theiss is the perfect choice for Clear Lake’s Fourth of July Parade Grand Marshal.

Theiss has been a fixture in the Clear Lake business community for 45 years and has lent his support and talents to schools, veterans programs, the Chamber and economic development efforts to name just a few.

“I love this community so much! I do a good deal of volunteering, but I have always said Clear Lake has paid me back 10 fold,” explained Theiss. “I was overwhelmed to be chosen as parade grand marshal.”

Theiss came to Clear Lake in 1968 when his father accepted the job as head football coach for Clear Lake High School. While in college he spent summers working here and decided early on that he would eventually make Clear Lake his hometown. After a brief stint in teaching at Twin Rivers, he came to Clear Lake and went into business on Main Avenue.

Theiss Shirts was first located at 312 Main., in the location formerly known as j avenue. Later the silkscreen business and retail store was relocated to the south side of Main where Cabin Coffee is today. Theiss Shirts remained a Main Avenue fixture until 1995 when Dave and his wife, Patty, built a new facility on 4th Avenue South.

In addition to serving the community through his business, Dave is a past president of the Chamber of Commerce, as well as Economic Development Corporation. He has also been an active member of Clear Lake V.F.W. Post 4868 and is currently working on