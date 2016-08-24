Colby sworn in as new police department captain

(Above) After taking the oath of office from Mayor Nelson Crabb Monday night, Michael Colby’s wife, Jennifer, pinned his badge on his new uniform. Colby, who previously served with the Clive Police Department, is the new captain on the CLPD.

Michael Colby spent his first day on the job as Captain of the Clear Lake Police Department Monday. Colby’s day was capped by taking the oath of office and having his wife pin his badge at the City Council meeting.

“It was a day spent meeting with the chief, getting familiar with the department, meeting officers, listening and learning,” said Colby Monday night. “I am excited to be here and on the job.”

Colby comes to Clear Lake from the Clive, Iowa Police Department with 15 years of service. The majority of that time was spent on patrol, however he also has three years experience with MINE (Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement) and served on the Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force.

According to Police Chief Pete Roth, Colby has a wide range of certifications and experience in patrol and in investigations. His addition to the police force brings the department back to full staffing and provides a clear second-in-command. Lts. Deb Ryg and Paul Chizek led the department following the death of police chief Rex McChesney until Roth was offered the chief’s position. The lieutenants continue to serve in command leadership in the department.

Captain Colby and his wife, Jennifer, have three children, 15-year-old Noan, eight-year-old Hayden and six-year-old Kylee.

The family recently moved to Clear Lake.