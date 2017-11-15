CLHS grad delivers special Veteran’s Day message to students

The public was invited to attend Veteran’s Day ceremonies at Clear Lake High School Friday. (Above) Angel Medellin, a 2017 CLHS graduate, sent a video-taped message to share with students during the program. Medellin, who moved to Clear Lake at a young age after losing his parents at age two, enlisted in the United States Navy following high school graduation. He told students that while he was in high school he realized the mentorship available. He learned to set goals, and on the advice of a mentor wrote them down and put them by his bed so he would see what he wanted to work toward every day. He also reminded students to be humble, adding he has realized the most important things in his life are realtionships with others. “You were born in a country and in a community of opportunity,” Medellin told the students. “I have not earned anything yet from the military, but please thank those around you who have.”