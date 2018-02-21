CLHS Band starts fund drive for new uniforms

(Above) Design for new CLHS Marching Band uniforms.

The Clear Lake Band Program has experienced a great deal of growth and success in the last several years. So much so, that the group is running out of marching band uniforms!

Director Brandon Borseth has announced the band program is currently raising funds to pay for a new set of marching band uniforms for the next school year. Each donation of $485 purchases one uniform and gets the students closer to their goal of $75,000 to outfit the ensemble in a way that they have truly earned.

“All donors receive credit inside the jacket of as many uniforms as they feel led to assist in purchasing,” explained Borseth. “Every time a student puts on that uniform, they will see and know that there was an individual, business, or group that believed in them enough to make sure they could step out on that field in confidence that a whole community is backing them.”

Borseth encourages donations of all sizes. Contact him and join with Clear Lake Bank & Trust, the CLHS Booster Club, and over 20 others who have already given to the CLHS Marching Band.