CLHS awards diplomas to small, but mighty Class of ‘17

(Above) Graduates Mordecai Nsabaah and Josiah Bartlett pose for a photo before the CLHS commencement ceremony begins.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

The Clear Lake High School Class of 2017 was honored with Pomp and Circumstance Sunday. Sixty-six members of the class were presented with diplomas.

Student speakers Grant Dieken and Nick Eggers reminded their classmates that they made their way through the school system with a reputation.

“It feels like just last week we were sitting in our freshman classes and the teachers were standing in front of their rooms telling us about how we had a reputation,” said Dieken. “At the time of our freshman year that reputation wasn’t anything like the achievements we are known for today. We have done some amazing things… We have completely disproved our freshman reputation and created a new legacy for ourselves. A legacy of small, but mighty, of quality over quantity.”

Eggers agreed, saying “With the help of parents, teachers, coaches and mentors of all kinds, the same young people that were once the source of all the problems began to change and mature transforming into a future Navy Seal, an enlisted member of the U.S. Army, an engineering student, collegiate baseball players, and a state champion wrestler, to name a few… We’ll keep the memories and growth we made as a group of young people, the class of 2017.”

And while Dieken and Eggers said the time went by fast, Jacob Peterson wasn’t so sure. He told the class 15,000 hours is the average amount of time a student spends in high school by the time they graduate. “Fifteen thousand,” he repeated. “Although at some points, I swear it felt longer.”

Peterson said it took him 15,000 hours to realize that high school is not just about learning reading, writing and arithmetic. “High school is about letting you find out who you are. It’s about learning what you like, what you are good at, and who you want to be. It’s about letting you make your own mistakes and

