Clear Lake’s own music man dies

Ludvig Wangberg, who conducted the Clear Lake City Municipal Band for 55 years and who the City Park Bandshell is named for, passed away on Saturday, June 17, at the age of 94.

In 2000, the City of Clear Lake honored Wangberg for his devotion to Clear Lake music by naming the Bandshell after him. At the time, the designation recognized Wangberg’s 50 years as conductor of the City Municipal Band. The Bandshell was dedicated June 19, 1955, with a special concert by the combined Clear Lake Municipal and Clear Lake High School Bands, under the direction of Wangberg. Wangberg served as the band director at Clear Lake High School for 34 years. He also directed the Drum and Bugle Corps and the choirs at Zion Lutheran Church and Galilean Lutheran Church, both in Clear Lake.

A service for Wangberg will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at the Bandshell. Ward Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.