A Clear Lake tradition Baehr makes Outing Club her summertime home for 80 years

By Alli Weaver

In an age when few “summer cottages” dot the lakeshore, Pat Liddle Baehr proudly carries on a family summer tradition.

Pat has been spending her summers at Clear Lake’s Outing Club for 80 years and has owned her own cottage for 39 years.

Pat’s family roots in Clear Lake trace back to her grandmother, Ethel Moore, who grew up here beginning in 1873, but her history at the Outing Club begins with her parents, David and Sally Liddle.

The Liddles were intrigued by the idea of a summer cottage, so when two Des Moines couples, the Buckhams and the Teachouts, suggested the Clear Lake Outing Club back in 1937, their interest was sparked. There was only one cottage available, and the couples wanted the Liddles to join in on the fun, according to Baehr.

On the weekend after July 4, 1937, the family drove from Des Moines to Clear Lake to stay with Hank and Sunny Buckham in cottage #17, and to get their first look at the Outing Club.

“I vividly remember walking down the alley next to #17 and seeing, for the first time, the beautiful yard and the lake beyond,” said Baehr. With 695 feet of lakefront property, a spacious yard area, docks layered with mothers on towels and children playing, the club was a summer dream, in Baehr’s