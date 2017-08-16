Clear Lake students take summer jobs to a new level

(Above) Lewis Callaway and David Guetzlaff spent the summer as interns at Kingland Systems in Clear Lake.-Reporter photo.

by Alli Weaver

High school students often scrounge for customer service, lawn care, and manual labor jobs during the summer months. However, two Clear Lake High School juniors were given an opportunity unlike the others.

Lewis Callaway and David Guetzlaff, both 15-years-old, were invited to work in the Development and Operations department at Kingland Systems this summer, focusing on the company website, Kingland.com.

The students were selected out of a group of about eight local high school students who toured Kingland’s facilities. The whole group of students was given the opportunity to participate in an interactive session, which included solving problems and learning more about the company.

Clear Lake Schools Superintendent Doug Gee set the tour up as part of his initiative to involve technology and local businesses in Clear Lake High School students’ education.

According to Guetzlaff, the tour gave students an idea of what it would be like to work for Kingland, or at a similar company.

“When we came in here for school, that was really cool. I think there should be more opportunities like that,” he said.

Following the tour, Callaway and Guet-