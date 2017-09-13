Clear Lake Royalty

Clear Lake High School students chose these senior girls and boys as their 2017 Homecoming Queen and King candidates. Winners will be crowned in a 2:30 p.m. coronation ceremony Friday in E.B. Stillman Auditorium.  That will be followed by a parade to City Park and community pep rally.  Queen candidates are: (bottom to top) Jenna Wilkinson, Chloe Mueller, Gretchen Jones, Madison Finstad, Lexie Holtz, Kate Franke.  King candidates are: (bottom to top) Luke Eggers, Zach Lester, Jackson Hamlin, Rhys Glidden, Sean Wendel, Hunter Gerhardt.-Submitted photo.

