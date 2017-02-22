Clear Lake police officer submits resignation

A Clear Lake police officer accused of domestic assault has resigned.

Clear Lake Police Chief Pete Roth confirmed that Ryan Eskildsen, 36, submitted his resignation Friday, Feb. 10. He had been a member of the department since 2002.

Eskildsen had been placed on administrative leave Dec. 5 after he was charged with domestic assault stemming from a Nov. 29 incident.

Eskildsen has pleaded not guilty and his case is scheduled to be heard March 28 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Related to the incident, Chief Roth presented a policy amendment to the Police Department Operations Manual pertaining to domestic violence at the Feb. 6 City Council meeting. Roth noted that the policy change is modeled after a policy developed by the International Association of Chiefs of Police. The policy change outlines the protocols for dealing with situations of domestic violence involving members of the Police department. The policy also reflects zero tolerance on behalf of the City and the Department regarding domestic violence.

The policy was approved unanimously by the City Council.