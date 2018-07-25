CL police record second major drug bust in week

Clear Lake police and the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force have teamed up for a second large narcotics arrest within a week.

On Thursday, July 19, Clear Lake police officers arrested Drew Richard Nettifee, 36, from McKinleyville, Calif., on several drug-related charges.

After 1 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 700 block of North 11th St. on a report of an open door on a house that was thought to be vacant. When officers arrived, they found Nettifee inside. He claimed he had permission to stay at the residence.

While attempting to make contact with the homeowner to verify Nettifee’s story, officers saw a large amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in plain sight. Nettifee was placed into custody and the residence was secured while investigators applied for a search warrant.

Once the warrant was obtained, officers located additional marijuana after a search was conducted. A total of around 800 grams of marijuana was seized. The seizure has an estimated street value of $5,000.

The North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force assisted with the search warrant and the on scene investigation.

Nettifee was charged with: possession with intent to deliver marijuana, Class D felony; failure to affix tax stamp, Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor

“This is the second big narcotics arrest within a week,” said Clear Lake Police Chief Pete Roth. “I am proud of the drug investigation efforts by our department and our law enforcement partners. I hope this sends a strong message.”