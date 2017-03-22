City sets course toward developing short-term rental rules

The Clear Lake City Council gave its support Monday night to development of an ordinance which will regulate the use of vacation rentals and short-term rentals within the city.

City Administrator Scott Flory explained the measure is a long way from being finalized, but he outlined key points which he says should be addressed as the rental industry continues to grow. Council members agreed, and voted unanimously to forward ideas developed by Flory and others to the Planning and Zoning Commission for review. Additional public comment is also welcomed.

Flory told the Council Clear Lake, like many other tourist areas, has started to see owners of single family homes renting out property for short-term periods. As the popularity grows, regulation is needed to protect the character of neighborhoods and lessen physical impacts of the practice, he said.

“We lack a means to regulate this type of business in a residential area,” Flory told the Council.

A likely piece of the proposed ordinance would require a permit (valid for one-year at a cost of $150) allowing short-term rentals, as well as designation of a property manager, who is responsible for overseeing the vacation rental. The property manager may be the owner or an agent of the owner. That person must reside within 80 miles of the city limits, or name a separate “contact person” to be available during the term of any rental, and who may be contacted 24-hours a day if there is an issue or problem.

Flory noted that according to the 2016 U.S. Census, the average household size in Clear Lake is 2.16 persons; average home rental is six persons.

“More persons can result in nuisance complaints about things like garbage, noise and parking. These are things we can regulate and address with a property manager in place,” said Flory.

Suggested occupancy for rentals was outlined in the early draft given to Council members: A single bedroom home would have occupancy for two to four guests; two bedroom, four to six guests; three bedroom, six to nine guests; four bedroom, eight to 10 guests; five or more bedrooms, 10 to 12 guests.

Parking for boat trailers must be off-street parking only and a maximum of one trailer per unit. Mooring of boats cannot exceed the width of the parcel where the unit is located.

The city is encouraging further comment about a short-term rental ordinance. Comments may be sent to Building Official Mike Ritter at: mritter@cityofclearlake.com