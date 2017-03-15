City schedules large item pickup

It may not feel like spring, but a sure sign of the season has arrived. The City of Clear Lake has scheduled the 2017 Spring Large Item Pickup.

The event will be held April 3-6.

Residents are encouraged to use this opportunity to dispose of large items that cannot be discarded through their weekly garbage service. The Lake Item Pickup map will appear in the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter on March 29, listing the dates the City will pick up in each area of the city and the items that will and will not be accepted.

City residents can have old appliances and electronic items pick up during the event for a cost of $15 per item. Stickers can be purchased at Clear Lake City Hall, 15 N. 6th St.