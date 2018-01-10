City Council will move up meeting time in 2018

The Clear Lake City Council will soon start their regular meetings at 6 p.m., rather than 6:30.

The Council has approved the first reading of an ordinance that would change the regular meetings, held the first and third Monday of the month. The change was made in response to a survey the city placed on its Facebook page, asking for public input about the idea.

City Administrator Scott Flory told the Council most of the comments received were favorable toward an earlier meeting time.

Two more readings of the ordinance must be held before the time change can go into effect.

The Tuesday, Jan. 2, Council meeting was the first for new Second Ward representative Bennett Smith and at-large Councilman Dana Brant.

Mayor Nelson Crabb started the new year with the recommendation that First Ward Councilman Mike Callanan be appointed as Mayor Pro-Tem for 2018. The measure had unanimous approval.

Other business at the meeting included a report by Flory about the proposed Water Treatment Plant Building Improvement Project and proposed professional services agreement between the City and Veenstra & Kimm. Flory explained the proposed project scope consists of seven phases of improvements including: interior lab and office improvements; exterior façade improvements; exterior security improvements; roof repairs; pipe gallery improvements; pipe gallery dehumidification; and backup generator and generator enclosure.

Flory advised the professional services agreement is for a not-to-exceed amount of $106,700.

Tom Lovell, Fundraising Committee Co-chair for the Clear Lake Arts Center, addressed the Council regarding a capital campaign that the Arts Center will be launching in 2018. The goal is to raise $350,000. The Arts Center is asking the Council for consideration of a $25,000 contribution during its budgeting process for next fiscal year. According to Lovell, funding will be used for building improvements and to build up a reserve fund for future improvements. The Council consensus said it would consider the request.