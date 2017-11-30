It’s Christmas By The Lake weekend!

Don’t miss a minute of a warm holiday tradition!

The Clear Lake community welcomes thousands of visitors to the annual Christmas By The Lake celebration this weekend.

This is the place to be if you enjoy holiday fellowship, fun and festivities, music, food, games, movies, carriage rides and oh yes, a lighted Christmas parade and fireworks display. Don’t forget to dress warm.

In conjunction with Christmas By The Lake, One Vision kicks off the 2017 holiday season with the 22nd annual Festival of Trees, taking place Nov. 30 through Dec. 3 in Clear Lake. More than 100 Christmas trees, wreaths and swags of all sizes will be on display and for sale at the Kinney Lindstrom Center gymnasium throughout the weekend. Trees are decorated by various volunteers, including local organizations, businesses and residents. Events planned during the Festival include special activities for children and families, the Lights On 5K Run/Walk, an Opening Night gala and Cookie Walk, as well as live musical entertainment.

A special section in this edition features the full weekend schedule.