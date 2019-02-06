Chamber leader announces retirement

Tim Coffey, president and CEO of the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, has announced his retirement from the Chamber effective June 1, 2019.

In his letter to Board Chair Diana Symonds of the McQuaid Agency, Coffey wrote, “This position has been the most gratifying job that I have ever held, and has given me much satisfaction… I love Clear Lake and hope that I have added more value to the Chamber as well as enhancing the benefits of living, working and vacationing in Clear Lake. Many thanks for this gratifying opportunity to serve this tremendous community.”

During Coffey’s seven-year tenure, the Chamber has seen significant growth and accomplishments, including:

•Established the Academy of Business Resources, highlighting small business programs such as Tech Tuesday, Clear Lake Pathway to Success, 12 X 12 Luncheons, Educator Appreciation Breakfast, and conducting not-for-profit training programs

•Created of a new Lake Leadership program, now the flagship program of the Clear Lake Area Chamber

•Assisted in the creation of a School/Business Partnership program to begin addressing workforce development

•Collaborated with the Mason City Chamber, the North Iowa Corridor Economic Develop-