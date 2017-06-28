Celebrate the 4th of July with a Clear Lake Snapchat filter

by Alli Weaver

Clear Lake visitors and residents can show their pride in Clear Lake and the United States during this year’s July 4th Celebration with the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter’s Snapchat filter.

Anyone with the Snapchat app connected to the user location can use the filter to show their friends where they are and what Clear Lake’s festivities are like.

Users can take a photo using Snapchat, then swipe the screen to the right to find the Clear Lake Mirror Reporter filter, which will be an overlay on top of the photo that they took.

“The unique thing about this is that we can determine the locations of where we want the Snapchat filter to be available,” owner and publisher of the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter, Mike Finnegan, said.

The filter will premiere on June 30 at 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. It will then be available from noon until 2 a.m. every day from June 31 until July 3 throughout the City Park to the seawall.

On July 4, the filter will be available from 9 a.m. to noon on Main Street for the parade, then again at the usual locations from noon until 11 p.m.

The Reporter designed this filter to show off Clear Lake’s many July 4th festivities to friends, family, and others who aren’t in the area for the celebration.

“The snapchat filter the Reporter designed is really unique, as it encompasses what Clear Lake has to offer, highlighting that we really are the destination to be for the 4th of July,” Finnegan said.

The Reporter is also hosting a United States Flag giveaway in conjunction with the filter. Users are encouraged to save the photos that they take using the filter and upload them to the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter Facebook page after July 4th.

Several of the favorite photos will be chosen, and winners will receive a U.S. flag.