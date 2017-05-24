Cabin Coffee breaks ground on distribution center

(Above) Those taking part in Saturday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the Cabin Coffee Roasting, Distribution and franchise support center was (L-R) Molly Lamoreux, Kathy Smidt, Hailey Norstrud, Janell Reuscher, owners Angie and Brad Barber, Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tim Coffey, Brett Schonemann, Danielle and Rob Barber.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

by Alli Weaver

Cabin Coffee was established in 2002, right here in Clear Lake. Since then, the business has spread its motto “Just Be Happy… and Have Fun!” to 15 locations across Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana, Georgia, and Colorado.

On Saturday, Brad and Angie Barber, the owners and founders of Cabin Coffee, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Roasting and Distribution and Franchise Support Center in Clear Lake, behind Master Floors in the city’s Industrial Park.

Community members came to help the couple kickoff the preparation for the construction of the new building, which will be used to facilitate coffee roasting and distribution, as well as a franchise support center for the growing business.

Wausau Homes, of Mason City, will build the facility, which will be about

