It’s business as usual in midst of high school renovation project

In the midst of many physical changes at Clear Lake High School, the school year begins today (Wednesday, Aug. 24) with business as usual.

“Other than a few inconveniences, such as lunch, we will operate as normal,” said CLHS Principal Chris Murphy. “Since the construction project is not in any areas where there would be classrooms, it really has not affected the way we operate. Classes should carry on with minimal disruptions due to construction.”

Due to construction of a new kitchen, cafeteria and entrance, the school year will start with food being transported from the middle school kitchen to the high school. A make shift food line will be created in the south lobby area and students will eat in the east side of the gym.

“Just like the end of last school year, the menu options will be reduced to accommodate our current eating situation,” explained Murphy.

The other major change is the closing of the school’s main driveway. Parent pick up and drop off has been shifted to the middle school entrance.

An extra duty has been assigned to teachers to help supervise the high school kids entering and leaving through the middle school for the remainder of the construction project.

Students that drive to school will still be able to park in the front parking lots and enter the building through the south lobby gymnasium entrance. CLHS office staff will cover both the main office, in its current location, and the south lobby entrance, just as they did at the end of last school year.

During the day, all parents and visitors should enter the high school through the Middle School main doors. Sports and other extra-curricular activities that are held in the gym this fall, such as volleyball games and the Fall Music Festival, will be able to enter through the south lobby of the gymnasium as usual.

“Our onsite construction foreman from Dean Snyder Construction has done a great job working with school personnel to avoid most all disruptions to the learning environment. It’s been a great working relationship from the beginning of the project,” added Murphy.

The kitchen and cafeteria is tentatively planned to open in early October. The entrance and new office area should be complete in December.