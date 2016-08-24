Brick paver sidewalk project moves ahead despite criticism

The Clear Lake City Council voted to proceed with its Main Street sidewalk replacement project, despite hearing complaints from those opposed to continuing to use brick pavers. All those objecting to the plan said they recognized the need for the project, but favored either concrete walkways trimmed with brick pavers, or different pavers which would result in a more flat finish.

The city identified the need to replace the Main Avenue sidewalks more than a year ago and has received complaints and even reports of injuries occurring as the result of bricks which have settled unevenly. The Council looked at a variety of options for sidewalk replacement, including designs which were concrete and brick paver blends. Following a public meeting attended by about 20 business owners and a survey, the Council voted to keep the familiar brick paver look, but use pavers which will lay flatter and tighter. The pavers will also be placed into a concrete base, which will make them less susceptible to the freeze-thaw cycles that have resulted in an uneven walkway.

“These pavers have been a nightmare in my opinion,” business owner Dave Stokke told the Council. “Women get their spike heels caught, and those with walkers and strollers have trouble. I can see an improvement— having them set in concrete, but to shovel them in the winter and sweep the cigarette butts and everything else from them in the summer is terrible.”

Wheelchair bound Norman Vorland described the brick pavers as “awful” for those in wheelchairs and suggested brick pavers only be used on the outside portion of the sidewalk.

Consulting Engineer Jason Petersburg, from Veensta & Kimm, said although the new brick pavers will come from the same manufacturer of the current bricks, the new product appears more flat and should result in a more smooth walkway with a 25 to 30-year life expectancy.

Rick Young, owner of 403 Main, said the current pavers have lasted nowhere near that time and he doubts the new product will fare any better in the North Iowa climate. “They (sidewalks) should be concrete. We need a better long term solution.”

Mark Christopher, who owns Cloud 9 at 407 Main along with his wife, agreed. “Why are you choosing brick pavers over stamped concrete, which last longer and are easier to clean?” he asked the Council.

Building owner Kavin Swenson also said he was opposed to the rough finish brick pavers provide and also felt the bricks do not hold up over the long term.