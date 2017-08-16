Brant hopes to return to Council as At-Large rep

Dana Brant has announced his plans to run for the At-Large position on the Clear Lake City Council.

If elected, it will be Brant’s second term on the Council. He served as the Council’s representative from Ward One from 2012 to 2016, but was forced to seek re-election in Ward Three due to redistricting created by the most recent census. The new boundaries for Ward One placed the one-term incumbent in a race with another one-term representative, Jim Boehnke. Boehnke was the winner in a tight race.

“As a business owner in Clear Lake for the past 13 years I’ve learned problem-solving skills and the importance of fiscal responsibility which I used to serve the City previously and look forward to using again,” said Brant. “In addition, I’ll continue to address our citizens with a positive attitude and make myself available as needed in order to provide the best service and the most favorable impact on our community,” he continued.

Dana is married to wife, Kristi, and they have four children.