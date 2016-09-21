Boys injured in truck rollover

(Above) Members of the Clear Lake Fire Department work to extract the driver and a passenger from a truck which hit a bridge and rolled northeast of Clear Lake.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

One 16-year-old is in critical condition, and another has been transferred after a rollover crash Saturday.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, Drew Brown, of Leland, Iowa lost control of the pickup he was driving, and struck a bridge structure in the 9000 block of 300th Street near Jonquil Avenue, northeast of Clear Lake. The truck rolled, and Brown and a passenger, William Kirschbaum, of Thompson, Iowa were trapped inside.

The accident was reported at about 5:45 p.m.

First responders used the Jaws of Life to free the boys, and took both to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa. County Road B20 was shut down in both directions and traffic was rerouted so the helicopter could land.

On Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson said Brown is in critical condition. Kirschbaum had been treated and transferred to an unknown facility in an unknown condition.

Authorities say both teens were wearing seat belts.

The accident remains under investigation with charges pending.

The Iowa State Patrol, Clear Lake Fire Department, Mason City Fire Medics and Mercy Air Med assisted at the scene.