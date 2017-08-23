Bossard sworn in as newest CLPD officer

Jeremy Bossard was sworn in Monday as the newest member of the Clear Lake Police Department. In addition to 12 years of experience on the Iowa City police force, Bossard is a drug recognition expert and standardized field sobriety instructor.

Bossard spent five years as a street crimes detective with the Iowa City Police Department, but most recently was an officer assigned to the day shift. He said he looks forward to getting out into the Clear Lake community and meeting residents. He also hopes to become involved with local organizations. Most likely that will include the Boy Scouts of America. “I enjoyed Boy Scouting and I am an Eagle Scout. I went on to become an adult leader and found that very gratifying,” he said.

Bossard’s move to North Iowa was prompted by his wife, Elaine, accepting a position with Waldorf University. She had previously been employed by Luther College. After living apart for much of the past three years, the Elkader, Iowa natives have purchased a home in Garner, and are excited to settle in with their two-year-old son, Jack.

Bossard, who likes to fish and hunt, noted he has spent time in Clear Lake at a cabin owned by a friend. It was that friend who encouraged him to take a look at an opening on the CLPD.

“When I came to visit Clear Lake I liked the small, bustling community,” he said. “There were people on the streets and buying things in the downtown stores. That was a big positive.”