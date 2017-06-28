Betty Sherman honored to be chosen as Grand Marshal

(Above) Betty Sherman poses with her three sons, Tom, Bob, and John Sherman (Left to right).

Betty Sherman has thousands of reasons to look forward to this year’s Fourth of July parade - and they will be lining Main Avenue.

For nearly half a century, community members have known Betty as a local businesswoman. She moved to Clear Lake at the age of one and although she resided in Brookings, S.D. with her husband, Gene, for 17 years, her heart has always belonged to Clear Lake. The couple returned to Clear Lake and developed the Oak Hills Golf Course. The Shermans also operated the Lake Theater for 40 years before selling the business to Aaron Donaldson.

“I just love people, especially children,” said Betty. “That’s what I miss the most about the theater - meeting the people.”

Theater patrons, including Donaldson, were accustomed to seeing Betty stationed at the ticket window, welcoming film-goers. When he purchased the business, he noted the theater, along with The Ritz supper club and the Clear Lake Bakery were his fondest memories of visiting family in Clear Lake when he was young. Sadly, only the theater remains and he was determined to keep it functioning as a small town, independently owned screen.

“I’m still in touch with old staff and they will even bring their kids over to meet me,” said Betty. “One time there was a knock at the door and it was someone I didn’t recognize, but he said he used to come to the theater. He brought his kids to meet ‘the lady that straightened me out.’”

Betty said she only needed to be a disciplinarian rarely. A simple reminder to youngsters that everyone in the theater was there to watch a show was all it took. Much more of her time was spent making kids feel special, safe and entertained at the theater. Among the unseen and unsung deeds Betty performed included patiently waiting when parents were delayed in picking up their kids after a show, as well as using items from lost and found to meet some needs.

“One child told me she didn’t have any mittens, so I showed her several that we had picked up after they had been left at the theater. They were all different colors, but I told her that was the new style. She left with a red one and a blue one. Next thing I know, others were wanting mittens of different colors. I even went over to the Ben Franklin store to buy mittens and then split them up to give to kids,” she laughed.

Betty said she looks forward to seeing familiar faces along the parade route and she is extremely thankful and honored to have been selected as the Grand Marshal.

“I wouldn’t give up a minute of my time at the theater, or in Clear Lake,” she said. “I have met so many nice people. I consider them all friends.”