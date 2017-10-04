Ban on smoking in parks moves ahead, one more reading needed

Ban on smoking in parks moves ahead, one more reading needed

The Clear Lake City Council passed the second of three readings necessary to ban smoking in city parks and spaces.

The Council voted 4-1 Monday night, Oct. 2, to approve the ordinance, which also includes the ban of all tobacco and nicotine products, e-cigarettes and vaping devices.

As he did at the first reading, At-large Councilman Gary Hugi voted against the ordinance.  Hugi previously stated he did not think it is necessary to ban smokeless tobacco products, saying they pose no second-hand danger to the public.

The third reading of the ordinance will likely occur at the Council’s next regular meeting, which will be Monday night, Oct. 16.

